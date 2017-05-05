Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin vows to discuss gay rights issue in North Caucasus with prosecutor general

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 05, 16:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the human rights ombudsperson, at present, probes into violations of LGBT people’s rights in the North Caucasus are hampered by the fact these people are not ready to give their names

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin//TASS

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova to discuss the civil rights issue of LGBT residents in the North Caucasus with Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Read also

Russian human rights chief slams claims of 'anti-gay purge' in Chechnya as provocation

Kremlin spokesman says no evidence of retaliation against gay people in Chechnya

Reports on alleged abductions of gays in Chechnya not confirmed — human rights chief

Kremlin calls for investigation into alleged violations of gays' civil rights in Chechnya

"Of course, I will talk with the prosecutor general and the interior minister, so that they support us on this matter concerning the rumors on what has been happening to people with non-traditional sexual orientation in the North Caucasus," the president said at a meeting with the human rights ombudsperson.

Moskalkova informed the president that she had recently been tackling violations of LGBT people’s rights. "I have forwarded a number of requests to the prosecutor general’s office and investigative agencies. I would like to ask you to hand down instructions on setting up an inter-agency working group that would be active here in Central Russia instead of Chechnya and receive people’s requests if any are made," Moskalkova said addressing the president.

Read also

Yuri Chaika: To each according to his deeds!

According to the human rights ombudsperson, at present, probes into violations of LGBT people’s rights in the North Caucasus are hampered by the fact these people are not ready to give their names. "At the same time, our law on witness and victim protection allows to use powerful state tools to protect them, particularly protect their identities and even issue new IDs for them. When they are ready to step forward, then we will be ready to protect them and restore their rights," the country’s human rights chief added.

Russia’s Novaya Gazeta daily brought up the issue of gay people’s rights violations in early April.

In an article entitled Honor Killing, the daily reported, citing anonymous sources in law enforcement agencies and unnamed victims, that some residents of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya were detained and allegedly killed over their non-traditional sexual orientation. However, Chechnya’s Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights said that after assessing the situation it had found neither direct nor indirect evidence to back up these allegations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian air force not used in Syria from May 1 — defense ministry
2
Syria’s de-escalation zones to be closed to US-led coalition aircraft, envoy says
3
North Korea accuses US, South Korea of hatching terror plot to assassinate Kim Jong Un
4
Flight tests of Russia’s new medium-haul airliner to start in several weeks
5
Senator lambasts Washington’s plans to impose control over Russian ports
6
Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route
7
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
TOP STORIES
Реклама