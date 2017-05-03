Russia testing airport explosive detection system

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian scientists and the Federal Security Service (FSB) have developed a remote control device for detecting explosives at airports and other public places, Director of the Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics Pavel Logachyov said on Wednesday.

"An experimental prototype has been made with the FSB’s support and it is now undergoing trials. This technology has been developed and I hope that it will eventually be available in all potentially dangerous places," the director said at a TASS press conference.

The Institute for Problems of Chemical and Energetic Technologies has developed jointly with the Institute of Atmospheric Optics and the FSB a system of laser remote detection of explosive vapors, the scientist said.

"Quite complex technology is used there," he said.