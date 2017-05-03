Russia testing airport explosive detection system

Putin and Erdogan agree to lift restrictions on Russian grain supplies to TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 03, 18:35
Putin and Erdogan discuss S-400 missile system deliveries to TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 18:33
Russia, US to continue contacts on Syria — defense ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 17:58
Putin-Erdogan meeting round-upWorld May 03, 17:47
Russia testing airport explosive detection systemRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 17:12
Airports in major Russian cities to suspend air traffic during V-Day Parade rehearsalsSociety & Culture May 03, 17:04
Astana talks participants draft memorandum on de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld May 03, 16:56
Moldova appoints new ambassador to RussiaWorld May 03, 16:54
Scientists reveal human brains differ from apes’ much more than previously believedScience & Space May 03, 16:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian scientists and the Federal Security Service (FSB) have developed a remote control device for detecting explosives at airports and other public places, Director of the Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics Pavel Logachyov said on Wednesday.
"An experimental prototype has been made with the FSB’s support and it is now undergoing trials. This technology has been developed and I hope that it will eventually be available in all potentially dangerous places," the director said at a TASS press conference.
The Institute for Problems of Chemical and Energetic Technologies has developed jointly with the Institute of Atmospheric Optics and the FSB a system of laser remote detection of explosive vapors, the scientist said.
"Quite complex technology is used there," he said.