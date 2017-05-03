Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lawmaker says Putin-Trump phone talk was constructive

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 10:41 UTC+3 ¶ MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Tuesday’s telephone conversation between Russian and US presidents was long and productive and the Russian-US dialog is not stalled, the chairman of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachyov, told TASS.

"The third contact between the two presidents confirmed that the Russian-US dialog is going on, that both countries are interested in it, and that it can be conducted only on an equitable basis. In that sense the discussion was not only prolonged but productive, too," Kosachyov said. "Slowly but surely Russia and the US are shaping their own agenda of bilateral relations and it is to be hoped it will be a working and constructive agenda."

Read also

Putin and Trump stress importance of anti-terrorism cooperation

The discussion was focused on two issues that Russia and the United States can tackle only if they rely on each other. "These issues are resistance to terrorism, in the first place, in Syria, and the deterrence of North Korea’s nuclear and missile program. It was agreed to step up working contacts at the inter-departmental level, which is very important in the context of lending a practical dimension to the mechanism of dialog between the high representatives of the two countries’ foreign ministries, which is already in place and ready for operation," Kosachyov said.

Kosachyov believes it is very important to resume as soon as possible the inter-parliamentary dialog between Russia and the United States, which at the moment remains frozen due to the US Congress’s stance.

"Time is ripe for this," Kosachyov said.

As the Kremlin’s press-service said earlier, Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation to discuss a number of crucial issues of cooperation, including concerted action by Russia and the United States in the struggle with terrorism in the context of the Syrian crisis and soaring tensions over North Korea. Also, they came out for arranging a personal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Hamburg.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin unveils Putin-Erdogan talks agenda
2
Russia and Turkey discuss joint weapons development projects
3
Russia exceeds obligations to reduce oil output on May 1
4
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
5
South Africa may appeal court’s ruling canceling deal with Russia on nuclear plants
6
Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs
7
Russia’s Rosneft cuts oil production by 0.4% to 62 mln tonnes from year beginning
TOP STORIES
Реклама