Russian and Iranian delegations hold meeting in Astana as part of intra-Syrian talks

ASTANA, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian and Iranian delegations are holding consultations in Astana as part of the intra-Syrian negotiations that got underway on Wednesday. The closed-door meeting is held in Astana Marriott Hotel.
The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Envoy for the Syrian Settlement, Alexander Lavrentiev, while the Iranian delegation is led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs, Hossein Jaberi Ansari.
The consultations are held in the run-up to the plenary session on Syria scheduled for May 4. The new round of the talks will focus on efforts to comply with the ceasefire and its monitoring, comparing maps to separate the opposition from terrorists, set up a working group for the exchange of detained individuals and the political aspects, above all, drafting the new Syrian constitution.
The fourth high-level international meeting on the settlement in Syria is held in Kazakhstan’s capital on May 3-4. The delegations of the countries acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire (Russia, Turkey and Iran), representatives of the UN, Jordan, the US, the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition have confirmed their participation in the talks.