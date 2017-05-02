Back to Main page
Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syrian crisis and military cooperation – Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 02, 19:22 UTC+3

The two countries presidents will meet on May 3

SOCHI, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyp Erdogan, will meet on Wednesday to discuss recent developments in Syria and prospects for cooperation in the military-technical field, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Turkey‘s side has already made public its intention to focus on various Syria-related problems, as well as bilateral cooperation, including in the military-technical sphere," Peskov said.

