Russian and Turkish experts discuss Syrian crisis

ASTANA, May 2. /TASS/. Military experts of Russia and Turkey are holding a meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

Trilateral consultations of countries-guarantors of the ceasefire (Russia, Turkey and Iran) will be held later in the day.

The discussions take place in the run-up to the talks on Syria on May 3-4 in Astana.

The new round of talks will focus on implementation of the ceasefire and monitoring it, comparing maps on separation of opposition from terrorists on the ground, creating a working group on exchanging prisoners and also political aspects, including drafting Syria’s new constitution.