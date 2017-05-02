Russian and Turkish experts discuss Syrian crisis

Moscow calls on Kiev to assess UN Court’s decision on provisional measures against RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 14:00
ASTANA, May 2. /TASS/. Military experts of Russia and Turkey are holding a meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.
Trilateral consultations of countries-guarantors of the ceasefire (Russia, Turkey and Iran) will be held later in the day.
The discussions take place in the run-up to the talks on Syria on May 3-4 in Astana.
The new round of talks will focus on implementation of the ceasefire and monitoring it, comparing maps on separation of opposition from terrorists on the ground, creating a working group on exchanging prisoners and also political aspects, including drafting Syria’s new constitution.