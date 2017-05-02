Russian defense minister sums up Moscow security conference results

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Dialogue between military experts from the countries that took part in the Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security has helped bring together their approaches to common challenges and threats, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a board meeting on Tuesday.

"The fight against international terrorism topped the (conference) agenda. The defense ministry briefed the participants on Russia’s military activities in Syria while Russian military experts provided their views on the future political and military situation in Europe, the Middle East and Asia," Shoigu said.

The Russian defense minister pointed out that all those addressing the conference had emphasized the need to take joint steps to combat terrorism, develop mutually beneficial military cooperation and strengthen confidence-building measures. "A meaningful and open dialogue between military experts from various countries has helped bring together their approaches to solving the main issues of global and regional security," Shoigu stressed.

The Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security, held on April 26-27, involved defense ministers from 22 countries, General Staff heads and deputy defense ministers from 14 countries, as well as 35 delegations of various levels. Numerous Russian and foreign experts also participated in the conference. In addition, heads of several international organizations addressed the conference expressing their opinion on global security. More than 40 bilateral meetings between various countries and international organizations took place on the sidelines of the Moscow conference.

A total of 800 guests from 86 countries took part in the conference. More than 400 journalists from 32 countries, representing 139 global media outlets, covered the event.