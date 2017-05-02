Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense minister sums up Moscow security conference results

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 02, 12:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Dialogue between military experts from the countries that took part in the Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security has helped bring together their approaches to common challenges and threats, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a board meeting on Tuesday.

"The fight against international terrorism topped the (conference) agenda. The defense ministry briefed the participants on Russia’s military activities in Syria while Russian military experts provided their views on the future political and military situation in Europe, the Middle East and Asia," Shoigu said.

Read also

Russian General Staff: West ignores Moscow’s offers to pool efforts to fight terror

The Russian defense minister pointed out that all those addressing the conference had emphasized the need to take joint steps to combat terrorism, develop mutually beneficial military cooperation and strengthen confidence-building measures. "A meaningful and open dialogue between military experts from various countries has helped bring together their approaches to solving the main issues of global and regional security," Shoigu stressed.

The Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security, held on April 26-27, involved defense ministers from 22 countries, General Staff heads and deputy defense ministers from 14 countries, as well as 35 delegations of various levels. Numerous Russian and foreign experts also participated in the conference. In addition, heads of several international organizations addressed the conference expressing their opinion on global security. More than 40 bilateral meetings between various countries and international organizations took place on the sidelines of the Moscow conference.

A total of 800 guests from 86 countries took part in the conference. More than 400 journalists from 32 countries, representing 139 global media outlets, covered the event.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
2
Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin, Trump to hold phone conversation on Tuesday
3
Russian defense minister sums up Moscow security conference results
4
UN, US and Jordan to take part in Astana talks as observers
5
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
6
Russian defense contractor eyes new regional buyers at Mexico air show
7
Finance minister says Russia does not wait for sanctions to be lifted
TOP STORIES
Реклама