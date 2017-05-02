Russian military delivers 4.8 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syrians - bulletin

Fifteen Russians remain in hospital after Aeroflot turbulence incidentWorld May 02, 5:56
HMEYMIM /Syria/, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria has conducted six humanitarian operations over the past 24 hours in the Aleppo, Latakia and As-Suwayda provinces, the center said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.
According to the center, in the city of Aleppo local residents have been handed over 800 portions of hot food, 100 food packages and bread. Another 800 food packages have been handed over to residents of the populated localities of Jaaubet Burgal (Latakia province) and Taala (As-Suwayda province).
The total weight of the humanitarian cargo handed over to the population was 4.8 tonnes, with 1,492 people receiving humanitarian aid over the past 24 hours.
The reconciliation center noted that Russian aircraft had delivered 21.5 tonnes of food received by the Syrian authorities from the UN to the area close to the city of Deir ez-Zor.