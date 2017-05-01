Back to Main page
Putin sacks deputy emergencies minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 01, 18:46 UTC+3

The presidential decree was published on the official portal of legal information

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sacked Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladimir Artamonov, the presidential decree was published on the official portal of legal information on Monday.

"Vladimir Sergeyevich Artamonov shall be relieved of his duties as a deputy minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters," the decree reads.

Russia's domestic policy
