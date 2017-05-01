Putin sacks deputy emergencies minister

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sacked Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladimir Artamonov, the presidential decree was published on the official portal of legal information on Monday.
"Vladimir Sergeyevich Artamonov shall be relieved of his duties as a deputy minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters," the decree reads.