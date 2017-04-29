Russian aid center hands out 6.7 tonnes of relief supplies to Syrian civilians

Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:58
Experts say Russian hackers strongly demonized in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:35
Ferrari drivers clock best time in Practice Two of Russia F1 GP in SochiSport April 28, 19:54
Red Bull’s advisor Marko says Kvyat to possibly remain with Toro Rosso next yearSport April 28, 19:16
Pope Francis blesses pregnant TASS correspondent en route to EgyptWorld April 28, 18:55
Russian diplomat says use of military force against North Korean unacceptable, dangerousRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 18:45
UN chief calls for lowering risk of miscalculation concerning North Korea issueWorld April 28, 18:15
Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 18:07
Maria Sharapova reaches Porsche Grand Prix semifinalsSport April 28, 17:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian military center for the reconciliation of warring factions in Syria has handed out about 6.7 tonnes of relief supplies to civilians in Aleppo, Latakia and Deraa provinces.
"Over the past day humanitarian aid was distributed at eight sites - six in Aleppo province and two in Latakia and Deraa provinces. A total of 6.7 tonnes of humanitarian supplies was distributed among civilians," the reconciliation center said in a news release.
A total of 3,135 civilians received hot meals and bread.
The United Nations and other foreign partners continued to provide medical, psychological and legal assistance to Syrians. Efforts to repair infrastructures and provide temporary housing for the homeless are in progress.