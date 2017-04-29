Russian aid center hands out 6.7 tonnes of relief supplies to Syrian civilians

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian military center for the reconciliation of warring factions in Syria has handed out about 6.7 tonnes of relief supplies to civilians in Aleppo, Latakia and Deraa provinces.

"Over the past day humanitarian aid was distributed at eight sites - six in Aleppo province and two in Latakia and Deraa provinces. A total of 6.7 tonnes of humanitarian supplies was distributed among civilians," the reconciliation center said in a news release.

A total of 3,135 civilians received hot meals and bread.

The United Nations and other foreign partners continued to provide medical, psychological and legal assistance to Syrians. Efforts to repair infrastructures and provide temporary housing for the homeless are in progress.