Russian energy minister may hold meeting with Saudi counterpart in Beijing

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak may hold a meeting with the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid al-Falih on May 14-15 at the Silk Route Forum in Beijing.
Talking to reporters on Friday, the Russian minister said:
"We are still discussing the possibility and the date of the meeting, but it is clear that there is such an opportunity before the meeting (of the monitoring committee in Vienna on May 24 - TASS) One of the possible venues is Beijing. The delegation of Saudi Arabia will be there," the minister said.
Earlier this week, talking to reporters in the Azeri capital of Baku Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said he plans to hold talks with his Russian counterpart.
"A very important country to talk to (about the extension of the agreement on oil production cut - TASS), of course, the biggest non-OPEC exporter, is Russia. I will be meeting with his Excellency Alexander Novak in the next two weeks. I will be talking to him by phone, hopefully, this week. And we will develop the decision everybody has to support,"al-Falih said.
Leaders from 28 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on May 14-15.