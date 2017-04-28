Russian prosecutors confirm bid urging Interpol to put Ukraine’s ex-PM on wanted list

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office on Friday confirmed its referring the case of Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk to Interpol requesting to put him on the wanted list.

"It is true, some time ago, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office issued an instruction for Russia’s National Bureau of Interpol to refer Arseny Yatsenyuk’s case to put him on the international wanted list," Alexander Kurennoy, a spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, told TASS.

Earlier, Russia’s Essentuki city court issued an in-absentia arrest for Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk. He was put on an international wanted list on February 21, 2017. Yatsenyuk said he was aware pf a criminal case opened against him under three articles of the Russian Criminal Code, namely participation in an armed group and crimed committed by this group, including intentional murder.

Yatsenyuk’s name was mentioned in a criminal case on attacks on Russian servicemen in 1994-1995 and in 2000 Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Chechnya. Alexander Malofeyev, a member of the Ukrainian nationalist group UNA-UNSO who stood trial on that case, said he and other Ukrainian nationalists had arrived in Chechnya via Georgia. Upon arrival in Chechnya, Ukrainian militants had organized a paramilitary group Viking and Yatsenyuk had been a member of that group, he said.