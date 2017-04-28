China and Russia maintain close contacts on Korean Peninsula issue

BEIJING, April 28. /TASS/. China and Russia, while maintaining comprehensive strategic partnership, hold consultations on international issues, including the Korean Peninsula problem, The Chinese Foreign Ministry quotes China’s top diplomat Wang Yi as saying at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov.

"At present, there is a risk of the escalation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula up to spiraling out of control," the minister noted.

According to Wang Yi, China’s two-way movement and mutual cessation initiative "coincides with the relevant proposal by the Russian side," both parties will continue maintaining close cooperation to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue.