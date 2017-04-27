Russia's PM Medvedev thanks Turkish premier for help in evacuating crew of wrecked ship

Kvyat to race at home F1 GP in Sochi with new helmet design depicting him riding torpedoSport April 27, 21:43
Maria Sharapova gets into quarterfinal of tournament in StuttgartSport April 27, 21:16
Russia, Japan to hold bilateral year of culture in 2018World April 27, 20:49
Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow – pragmatism above all elseRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 19:18
Japanese businessmen and officials to visit South Kuril Islands in summerWorld April 27, 18:46
Putin, Abe call for quickest restart of talks on Korean settlementRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 18:32
Russian diplomat accuses White Helmets of supporting terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 17:54
Putin's spokesman warns against attempts to hold unauthorized rallies in MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 16:43
Russian Foreign Ministry says situation on Korean Peninsula is degradingRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 16:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday had a telephone conversation with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yidlirim, in the course of which he thanked the Turkish side for a prompt and efficient collaboration and assistance in the rescue of the crew of the Russian naval research ship Liman, the press service of the cabinet of ministers said.
"Dmitry Medvedev thanked the Turkish side for a prompt and efficient collaboration in the process of evacuating the crew of the Russian naval ship Liman," the report said.
The Liman collided in the Black Sea with a Togo-flagged freighter on Thursday and sank as a result.
All the crewmembers of the Liman were rescued and the Togolese ship remained undamaged.
Medvedev and Yildirim also exchange opinions on the pressing issues of Russian-Turkish trade and discussed a schedule of forthcoming bilateral contacts at various levels.