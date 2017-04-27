Back to Main page
Russia's PM Medvedev thanks Turkish premier for help in evacuating crew of wrecked ship

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 27, 21:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian naval ship Liman collided in the Black Sea with a Togo-flagged freighter on Thursday and sank as a result

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday had a telephone conversation with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yidlirim, in the course of which he thanked the Turkish side for a prompt and efficient collaboration and assistance in the rescue of the crew of the Russian naval research ship Liman, the press service of the cabinet of ministers said.

"Dmitry Medvedev thanked the Turkish side for a prompt and efficient collaboration in the process of evacuating the crew of the Russian naval ship Liman," the report said.

The Liman collided in the Black Sea with a Togo-flagged freighter on Thursday and sank as a result.

All the crewmembers of the Liman were rescued and the Togolese ship remained undamaged.

Medvedev and Yildirim also exchange opinions on the pressing issues of Russian-Turkish trade and discussed a schedule of forthcoming bilateral contacts at various levels.

