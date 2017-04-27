Russia, US have all possibilities to develop relations, diplomat says

Russia, Japan to hold bilateral year of culture in 2018World April 27, 20:49
MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have all the possibilities for developing their relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"As for assessing 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency, it is the American people who should assess his work. It is their prerogative," the spokeswoman said.
"As for Russia, we have our segment - this is interaction in the sphere of bilateral relations and international problems," she said.
"The dialogue continues and the foreign policy chiefs have already met and surely more than one telephone talk has been held," the Russian diplomat said.
"Contacts are needed not for the sake of contacts. We are interested in results. This is a prime factor for us."
The bilateral relations today can hardly be called as showing super-positive dynamics, she said.
There is a primary view on how and where both sides could start interaction and in general start exiting the deadlock in bilateral relations, the Russian diplomat said.
"But, in my mind, there are all possibilities of all the sides to expedite this work by several times. On our part, there are no problems," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.