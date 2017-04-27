Back to Main page
Russian top diplomat to visit Alaska on May 10-11

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 27, 16:08 UTC+3

Sergey Lavrov will take part in the Arctic Council meeting, and talks between Lavrov and Tillerson are under consideration, Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the Arctic Council meeting scheduled to be held in Alaska on May 10-11, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Moscow promises to ensure security of Arctic cooperation partners

"On May 10-11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council which will be held in the US city of Fairbanks, Alaska," she said.

"Foreign ministers from the Arctic states will discuss the ways to strengthen international cooperation in the Arctic aimed at ensuring the region’s sustainable development. All agreements will be reflected in the final declaration," Zakharova added.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman also said that during the Fairbanks meeting, the Arctic states were expected to sign an intergovernmental agreement on boosting international cooperation in the Arctic region.

The Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum set up in 1996, consists of Russia, Canada, Denmark (including Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States. It is the main discussion platform concerning international cooperation in the Arctic.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
