Moscow to reveal name of new UN envoy after official appointment

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 27, 16:09 UTC+3
MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The name of Russia’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations will be announced after the envoy’s official appointment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to UN Vitaly Churkin

Russia's ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin dies

"We know everything," the presidential spokesman said in response to a question about whether the Kremlin knew about plans for the appointment of Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

"Traditionally, personnel appointments are not announced. When it [the appointment] takes place, we will make an announcement," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin died on February 20. The post still remains vacant though the media reported that Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya could be appointed to this position.

