Chechnya slams PACE ‘far-fetched’ resolution on human rights in North Caucasus

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 27, 15:23 UTC+3 GROZNY

On April 25, PACE passed a resolution voicing concerns over the human rights situation in the North Caucasus

GROZNY, April 27. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) violated the declared principles of its work, passing a far-fetched resolution on the human rights situation in the North Caucasus, Alvi Karimov, spokesman for Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Thursday.

On April 25, PACE passed a resolution voicing concerns over the human rights situation in the North Caucasus. The Assembly expressed regret that the majority of its recommendations to Russia’s authorities on improving the situation in this area, included in its 2010 resolution, have not been implemented.

"PACE made these conclusions based only on publications of one mass media outlet. None of PACE lawmakers studied the situation on the ground, nor did they seek to obtain the opinion of human rights activists and public figures, scientists, political experts and analysts in Chechnya," spokesman Alvi Karimov said.

"This is a blatant disregard of the declared principles and norms of PACE’s work envisaging a detailed examination of any issue before including it in the meeting’s agenda, passing a resolution and hammering out a unified position," he said.

This PACE’s approach towards Russia and Chechnya is well-known, Karimov said. "For lawmakers from Western countries there is the European Union and the others. They explicitly seek to harm Russia. PACE claims that everything is bad in Chechnya just because they want Chechnya to be bad," Karimov noted.

Human rights
