Russian envoy says enacting nuke ban treaty will lay basis for stable strategic ties

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Once the comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty (CTBT) goes into effect, it will lay a firm basis for predictable strategic relationship, that’s according to an article by Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov and CTBTO Executive Secretary, Lassina Zerbo, which was published today on the website of Kommersant, a leading Russian newspaper.

"Two decades after the CTBT was concluded, the world’s leading powers should unite their efforts once again and bring what has been started to a logical end. Current international efforts in reducing the nuclear threat and ensuring collective security depend on the enactment of the CTBT, that would make a strategic relationship predictable," the article resumes.

In particular, if we take China, according to the authors of the article, this treaty’s ratification would allow Beijing to acknowledge its growing nuclear leadership.

India and Pakistan, at the same time, "would contribute to nuclear disarmament and would significantly reduce regional tensions, while strengthening their positions on international nuclear forums" by switching from the 20-year-old unilateral moratoriums on nuclear tests to the legally binding obligations for nuclear disarmament within the framework of the CTBT.