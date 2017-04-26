Diplomat says US never informed Russia about dropping mother-of-all bombs

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Washington did not notify Moscow of its plans for using the superbomb in Afghanistan, Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Asia department Zamir Kabulov said.

"No, it didn’t," he said, when asked if the United States made such a notification. "They keep bombing there all the time."

On April 13 the United States attacked a tunnel facility of the local chapter of the terrorist organization Islamic State in the Achin District of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. It used a super-heavy conventional aerial bomb GBU-43, which the Pentagon calls Mother of all Bombs (its mass is above 9.5 tonnes). The French news agency France Presse later quoted the Afghan government’s official statement as saying the strike left at least 36 Islamic State militants killed.