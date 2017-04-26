North Korea should stop nuclear tests — Russian diplomat

Military brass says Russia playing key role in eliminating terrorists’ chieftains in SyriaMilitary & Defense April 26, 15:36
Porsche renews full cooperation with Maria SharapovaSport April 26, 15:05
Russia’s top diplomat slams attempts to obstruct Syria’s chemical incident probeRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 14:57
Russian ambassador says NATO seems unwilling to resume military dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 14:22
General Staff: US stepping up work to deploy missile defense system to Poland by 2018Military & Defense April 26, 14:18
Putin urges Russian producers to foster competitive market environmentBusiness & Economy April 26, 14:01
Russia not planning to curtail security cooperation with Europe — General StaffMilitary & Defense April 26, 13:54
Saudi Arabia hopes for cooperation with Russia in oil sectorBusiness & Economy April 26, 13:30
Russian General Staff: West ignores Moscow’s offers to pool efforts to fight terrorMilitary & Defense April 26, 13:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 26./TASS/. Comprehensive settlement on the Korean Peninsula should include North Korea's pledge not to conduct nuclear tests, says an article by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Lassina Zerbo, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, published on the website of the Kommersant daily.
The authors mark that today the CTBT enjoys practically an overwhelming support and is one of the backbones of international security. "The treaty was signed by 183 states, of which 166 have ratified it, thus creating a powerful coalition against nuclear tests," the article said. "Only one state - North Korea - has been conducting nuclear tests in the 21st century," it emphasized.
"Continued nuclear tests in the DPRK, including a possibility of its staging new nuclear explosions, remains a fact that has a negative impact on continuing with the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty," the article marks. "Comprehensive settlement of the situation on the Korean peninsula should include North Korea’s pledge not to conduct nuclear tests," it said.