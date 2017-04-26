Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Israel agree to bolster cooperation in fighting terrorism

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 13:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Shoigu noted that Israel, just like Russia, has first-hand knowledge of the terrorism issue
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Israel will be aimed at strengthening the fight against terrorism and further coordination of activities in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman on Wednesday.

Read also
People walk out of Sennaya subway station in St. Petersburg, Russia
Israel offers Russia assistance after St. Petersburg metro attack

"Our countries have a lot of things in common, and we are committed to developing cooperation with Israel in many regions as a key partner and player in the Middle East. We have cooperated for a long time in solving regional and global problems," the Russian minister said.

Shoigu noted that Israel, just like Russia, has first-hand knowledge of the terrorism issue. "I hope that today we will have an opportunity to discuss everything related to the operation in Syria, the more so since we are working there within the framework of our agreement on preventing mid-air incidents. I hope that our work in the future will be aimed at intensifying the fight against terrorism and further coordination of activities in that region," he underscored.

For his part, Lieberman too pointed to constructive cooperation within the agreement describing this mechanism as effective.

According to the Israeli minister, the Middle East is the world’s worst trouble spot, a hotbed of terrorism and the destabilization of the world community. According to Lieberman, there are many unresolved issues in the region, including social and economic, which affect security. "We are in the midst of these events, with militants of all kinds and of every stripe and color being represented at our borders. We try to act effectively and adequately," Liberman noted.

"We appreciate our dialogue within the joint coordination group. The mechanism has proved to be effective so far," the Israeli minister said. He added that meetings between the two countries’ experts helped prevent possible misunderstandings and expressed the hope that this mutually beneficial dialogue would be continued.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Fight against terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in Russia
2
Press review: Trump to ease up on Moscow's democracy and Russia goes on gold-buying spree
3
Kremlin comments on French top diplomat’s statement on use of sarin gas in Syria
4
NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General Staff
5
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
6
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's lives
7
Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system
TOP STORIES
Реклама