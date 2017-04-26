Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 11:43 UTC+3
"The anti-missile umbrella may increase the illusion of invulnerability and impunity and lead to temptation of taking unilateral steps in the resolution of global and regional problems", Lavrov says
Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The deployment of the US global missile system may reduce the threshold of the use of nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Read also
US TOW anti-tank missile
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles

The unilateral deployment of the European segment of the US global missile system changing balance of forces in the sphere of offensive weapons is a serious obstacle on the way of consolidation of political stability," Lavrov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The anti-missile umbrella may increase the illusion of invulnerability and impunity and lead to temptation of taking unilateral steps in the resolution of global and regional problems, including the reduction of threshold of nuclear weapons use," the minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Missile defense
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in Russia
2
Press review: Trump to ease up on Moscow's democracy and Russia goes on gold-buying spree
3
Kremlin comments on French top diplomat’s statement on use of sarin gas in Syria
4
NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General Staff
5
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
6
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's lives
7
Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system
TOP STORIES
Реклама