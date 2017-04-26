Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system

Russian defense chief suggests enlisting private sector to assist in demining SyriaMilitary & Defense April 26, 13:07
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The deployment of the US global missile system may reduce the threshold of the use of nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
The unilateral deployment of the European segment of the US global missile system changing balance of forces in the sphere of offensive weapons is a serious obstacle on the way of consolidation of political stability," Lavrov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.
"The anti-missile umbrella may increase the illusion of invulnerability and impunity and lead to temptation of taking unilateral steps in the resolution of global and regional problems, including the reduction of threshold of nuclear weapons use," the minister said.