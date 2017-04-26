Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia delivers aid to Syrian refugees

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 9:28 UTC+3 LATAKIA (Syria)
Russian doctors have received Syrian refugees in the city of Latakia
Share
1 pages in this article

LATAKIA (Syria), April 26. /TASS/. Russian doctors received Syrian refugees in the city of Latakia while officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria delivered 300 food sets containing rice, canned food, sugar and tea, as well as drinking water.

The towns of Foua and Kefraya in northern Syrian, with a total population of 20,000, have been besieged by militants for three years now, one out of every ten residents has died. Around 3,000 civilians managed to escape from the besieged towns recently but right after that they had to face a terrorist attack when a truck exploded near their convoy on April 15, killing as many as 126 people. However, 45 buses carrying civilians made it into Aleppo while another four buses delivered 250 civilians to the city of Latakia where they received medical assistance from Russian doctors.

More news on
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
US imposes new sanctions on Syria over suspected chemical attack
Russian Foreign Ministry: Terrorists in Syria may get chemical weapons from Libya, Iraq
Russian diplomat warns about possible false flag near Damascus

"The war is going on, people are afraid of going out, this is why we usually form military convoys to travel to places where our help is needed, particularly, to the most remote towns and areas," ward master Major Yuri Terentyev told reporters. According to him, the group comprises basic specialists, including therapists, neurosurgeons, ophthalmologists and neurologists. During their Syrian mission, the Russian doctors have already provided medical assistance to 5,000 people.

Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria carried out five humanitarian missions in the past 24 hours, delivering aid to more than 1,800 civilians, the Center said in an information bulletin.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides carried out five humanitarian missions in the Aleppo Governorate, a total of 1,883 people received aid," the bulletin reads.

According to the Center, as many as six tonnes of bottled water were distributed among Aleppo residents in the areas of Sad al-Loz, Khalidiyah, Muhaim Nayrab, and Sheikh Maqsood, as well as in the Hananu district.

The Center for Reconciliation also said that Russian aircraft had delivered 21 tonnes of food products, provided to the Syrian government by the United Nations, to the city of Deir ez-Zor.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
2
Russia delivers aid to Syrian refugees
3
Russian diplomat suggests UN should develop strategy to fight fake news
4
Russia to complete import substitution program for helicopter engines by 2019
5
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
6
Putin backs creation of system to promote Russian goods on domestic market
7
FIFA Secretary General on her mission and expectations from Confederations Cup
TOP STORIES
Реклама