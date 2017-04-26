Russia delivers aid to Syrian refugees

LATAKIA (Syria), April 26. /TASS/. Russian doctors received Syrian refugees in the city of Latakia while officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria delivered 300 food sets containing rice, canned food, sugar and tea, as well as drinking water.

The towns of Foua and Kefraya in northern Syrian, with a total population of 20,000, have been besieged by militants for three years now, one out of every ten residents has died. Around 3,000 civilians managed to escape from the besieged towns recently but right after that they had to face a terrorist attack when a truck exploded near their convoy on April 15, killing as many as 126 people. However, 45 buses carrying civilians made it into Aleppo while another four buses delivered 250 civilians to the city of Latakia where they received medical assistance from Russian doctors.

"The war is going on, people are afraid of going out, this is why we usually form military convoys to travel to places where our help is needed, particularly, to the most remote towns and areas," ward master Major Yuri Terentyev told reporters. According to him, the group comprises basic specialists, including therapists, neurosurgeons, ophthalmologists and neurologists. During their Syrian mission, the Russian doctors have already provided medical assistance to 5,000 people.

Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria carried out five humanitarian missions in the past 24 hours, delivering aid to more than 1,800 civilians, the Center said in an information bulletin.

According to the Center, as many as six tonnes of bottled water were distributed among Aleppo residents in the areas of Sad al-Loz, Khalidiyah, Muhaim Nayrab, and Sheikh Maqsood, as well as in the Hananu district.

The Center for Reconciliation also said that Russian aircraft had delivered 21 tonnes of food products, provided to the Syrian government by the United Nations, to the city of Deir ez-Zor.