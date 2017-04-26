Back to Main page
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister to participate in UNECE session

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 7:21 UTC+3 GENEVA
Participants of the 67th session will discuss ways to promote implementation of the Agenda for Sustainable Development until 2030 in Geneva
GENEVA, April 26. /TASS/. Participants of the 67th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) will discuss ways to promote implementation of the Agenda for Sustainable Development until 2030 in Geneva. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya will represent Russia at the event.

According to the UNECE, the 67th session of the Commission, on the occasion of UNECE’s 70th anniversary, "provides a unique opportunity for UNECE member States to develop a collective vision of the future of the region on the path towards sustainable development guided by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

The Russian delegation is expected to underscore the need for the development of interaction and integration processes throughout the UNECE space (in addition to European countries, the commission includes the United States, Canada, Turkey, Israel and the Central Asian republics of the former USSR, 56 countries in total).

This year the UNECE celebrates its 70th anniversary. Traditionally, the organization's sessions are held every two years. The Agenda for Sustainable Development until 2030 was adopted at the UN summit in September 2015.

Foreign policy
