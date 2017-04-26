Confederations Cup: Russia vs Portugal match sold out, says FIFA secretary generalSport April 25, 21:20
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of the Russian government today. "Issues of import substitution in manufacturing industry and agriculture will be the main topic of the meeting," the Kremlin press service reported, adding that a number of other current topics will also be reviewed.
Putin regularly meets with the government, about once every two weeks on Wednesdays. Such meetings are generally devoted to one major topic, as well as current events when ministers make brief reports for the president.
Earlier the president has repeatedly talked about the success of Russian farmers. At a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev in January of this year, Putin noted 4% growth of the Russian agro-industrial complex figures in 2016.
The Ministry of Agriculture said in February, in the framework of the import substitution Russia produced agricultural products for $4 bln.