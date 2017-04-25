Back to Main page
Russia invites UN to take part in preparations for World Youth Festival in Sochi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 25, 19:46 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
The forum is expected to be attended by more than 20,000 young people from 150 world nations
Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Russia would welcome the United Nations’ involvement in the preparations for the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students due to be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi in October 2017, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We would welcome active involvement of the [UN] Department [of Public Information] in the efforts to prepare the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students planned to be held in Sochi in October 2017. The organization’s participation in this large-scale global youth forum would promote a positive image of the world organization among the youth and students," she said at the 39th session of the UN General Assembly’s Committee on Information.

"In this context, we hope that a new Secretary General’s envoy on youth will be appointed soon to be a kind of a link between the United Nations and the festival’s organizing committee," she said.

The World Festivals of Youth and Student are organized by the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) every four years starting from 1947. The first festival was held in Prague. Moscow has hosted the event twice, in 1957 and 1985. The 1957 festival was the biggest ever one in the entire history of the festival movement - it brought together 34,000 delegates from 131 countries. The previous World Festival of Youth and Students was held in Ecuador in 2013.

The next Festival will be held in Sochi from October 14 through 22. The forum is expected to be attended by more than 20,000 young people from 150 world nations, including representatives of non-government organizations, lecturers and politicians. Participants will be offered to visit a number of Russian cities and take part in regional programs.

According to the organizers, the festival’s goal is to consolidate the youth of the world around the idea of justice, to strengthen international ties and develop interethnic and inter-cultural relations.

