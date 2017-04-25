Back to Main page
Russian foreign minister to hold talks with his Saudi counterpart in Moscow April 26

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 25, 18:16 UTC+3
MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir in Moscow on April 26, a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Tomorrow Lavrov will hold talks with his counterpart from Saudi Arabia," the official said.

