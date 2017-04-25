Russia to supply power to Lugansk Republic after Ukraine cuts electricity — source

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry has decided to supply power to the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) after Ukraine cut electricity, an informed source told TASS on Tuesday.

At midnight on April 25, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, as well as the Energorynok state company, cut power supplies to the LPR’s territory.

"Such steps taken by the Ukrainian authorities may lead to a humanitarian disaster, this is why Russia’s Energy Ministry has made a decision to start supplying electricity in order to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of the LPR," the source said. "The necessary level of power supplies has been maintained," he added.

The source pointed out that the Zuyevskaya Themal Power Station and the Starobeshevskaya Thermal Power Station located on the territory of Ukraine’s Donetsk region were capable of producing enough power to meet the needs of the Lugansk region.

Meanwhile, the Russian Energy Ministry declined to comment on power supplies to the LPR.

Earlier on Tuesday, the LPR Ministry of Energy said that it was currently providing electricity to the republic’s citizens using its own capacity.