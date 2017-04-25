Back to Main page
Russia cautions against storming Yemen’s Hudaydah port

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 25, 14:22 UTC+3 GENEVA
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, April 25. /TASS/. Russia calls to prevent a storm of Al Hudaydah, Yemen’s largest port city receiving humanitarian assistance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told a donor conference on Tuesday.

Russia calls for urgent measures to achieve ceasefire in Yemen ― Foreign Ministry

"Alarming rumors are increasing that there are preparations for a storm of Al Hudaydah and a further offensive against Sana’a. This should be prevented. The scale of the awful Yemeni tragedy will significantly grow," Gatilov said.

The Russian diplomat stressed that the blockade of Al Hudaydah is not linked to UN Security Council’s Resolution 2216 and cannot be justified by it. He also called for resuming normal operations of airport in Sana’a for delivering humanitarian assistance to the citizens.

Gatilov also noted the need to end conflict in Yemen to ease the humanitarian situation. "Like most other countries, we are firmly convinced that the crisis in Yemen should be solved mainly by peaceful means, through national dialogue taking into consideration the interests of all key political forces of the country," he said.

"Russia is in close contact with all major conflicting sides in Yemen. We are constantly in talks with our partners in the Persian Gulf countries," Gatilov said. "We will continue these efforts," he said, adding that only terrorists who control vast territories in the country benefit from the war.

Conflict in Yemen

The confrontation between Yemen’s government forces and the Houthis intensified in August 2014. The hostilities entered an active phase when Saudi Arabia launched its air campaign in March 2015. The coalition forces have repeatedly attacked the settlements seized by the Houthis, including Sana’a. The conflict brought the country to the verge of the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and famine, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Stephen O’Brien told the Council. According to the UN, two thirds of the country’s population, or some 19 million people, require humanitarian assistance, and more than 7 million people are hungry.

Moscow was forced to convene consultations of the UN Security Council on March 17 on the situation in Yemen during which the Russian delegation warned about grave humanitarian consequences of the storm of Al Hudaydah by the coalition forces.

The coalition’s headquarters believes that the Al Hudaydah port city remains a major source of illegal weapons and ammunition for rebels who allegedly receive support from Iran. Saudi General Ahmad Asiri said if the UN refused to send observers, Al Hudaydah could become the next military target.

