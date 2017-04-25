Lavrov: Russia’s Aerospace Force maintains security of Russian personnel in Syria

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force has been taking every measure to maintain the security of Russian military personnel in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said after Russia resumed the operation of the memorandum with the US on the prevention of incidents in Syria.

Lavrov advised the media to address such questions to the Defense Ministry, because the memorandum had been concluded by military officials.

"I can tell you that we take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our military personnel," he said.