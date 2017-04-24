Back to Main page
Kremlin eager to know Denmark’s reasons to accuse Russia of cyberattacks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 24, 15:12 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
The Kremlin spokesman also said that he did not have information on any diplomatic notes received from Denmark concerning this issue
ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin would like to know what reasons led the Danish Defense Minister to allege that Russian hackers had hacked into the email accounts of the ministry’s personnel, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. According to him, "we would like to know what he meant and why he made such allegations."

The Kremlin spokesman also said that he did not have information on any diplomatic notes received from Denmark concerning this issue.

On Sunday, Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen said that in 2015-2016, some Russian hackers had gained access to the email accounts of the ministry’s personnel. "It is linked to the intelligence services or central elements in the Russian government, and it is a constant battle to keep them away," Frederiksen said.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
