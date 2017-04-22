OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier to visit Moscow April 24-27

Two bandits from IS gang killed in Stavropol territoryWorld April 22, 15:12
MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. OSCE's Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will visit Moscow on April 24-27, during the visit he will take part in the Moscow International Security Conference, and will have talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on April 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"During the visit, on April 25 will take place negotiations between Lavrov and Zannier," the ministry said. "OSCE's secretary general will meet with CSTO officials, and will participate in the VI Moscow International Security Conference at the invitation of Russia's defence minister, and in a meeting of the Valdai Club."
"During the talks, Lavrov and Zannier will discuss OSCE's activities in supporting settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," the foreign ministry said.