New edition of bill revoking citizenship from convicted terrorists submitted to Duma

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. An updated edition of the bill on revocation of citizenship from convicted terrorists was submitted to the Russian State Duma lower parliament house on Friday.

The bill was initiated by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, his first deputy Ivan Melnikov, deputy speaker Irina Yarovaya, chairman of the Duma legislation committee Pavel Krasheninnikov and the leaders of the four Duma factions.

"The bill has been submitted to be considered in first reading in mod-May," Krasheninnikov told journalists.

The first edition was submitted to the Duma on April 18 but shortly after was withdrawn by the leaders of the Duma factions for more detailed elaboration.

According to Volodin, the bill was withdrawn to check it against the constitution and amended to envisage revocation of a decision on granting citizenship but not deprivation of citizenship.

"Actually, it is a constitutional norm and our initiative is applicable only to those who have a decision on granting citizenship," he said. "As a rule, such people were nationals of other countries and Russian citizenship was granted to them by a decision. Our amendments provide for revocation of such decisions."

The original edition of the bill that was submitted on April 18 envisaged amendments to Article 22 of the Russian law On Citizenship, under which conviction for a terrorism-related crime under the court sentence that has taken effect will constitute grounds for revoking the decision on acquisition of the Russian citizenship.