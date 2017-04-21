New edition of bill revoking citizenship from convicted terrorists submitted to Duma

Russia's new export positions show steady growth, expert saysBusiness & Economy April 21, 17:12
Russian activist sues for $89,000 in damages for unwarranted prosecutionSociety & Culture April 21, 17:10
Russian expert points to Fillon as best French presidential candidate for MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 17:04
Russian experts believe US unlikely to deliver new strikes on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 16:58
This week in photos: Trump's first Easter Egg roll, the Pope's beer and an iceberg in townSociety & Culture April 21, 16:50
Russian Interior Ministry strips St. Petersburg subway bomber of citizenshipSociety & Culture April 21, 16:45
Moscow expects substantive dialogue between Lavrov and Mogherini on Russia-EU cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 16:10
Pressing issues of Crimea’s integration into Russia solved — deputy PMRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 16:01
Lukashenko points to Belarus, Russia fostering strategic partnershipWorld April 21, 15:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. An updated edition of the bill on revocation of citizenship from convicted terrorists was submitted to the Russian State Duma lower parliament house on Friday.
The bill was initiated by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, his first deputy Ivan Melnikov, deputy speaker Irina Yarovaya, chairman of the Duma legislation committee Pavel Krasheninnikov and the leaders of the four Duma factions.
"The bill has been submitted to be considered in first reading in mod-May," Krasheninnikov told journalists.
The first edition was submitted to the Duma on April 18 but shortly after was withdrawn by the leaders of the Duma factions for more detailed elaboration.
According to Volodin, the bill was withdrawn to check it against the constitution and amended to envisage revocation of a decision on granting citizenship but not deprivation of citizenship.
"Actually, it is a constitutional norm and our initiative is applicable only to those who have a decision on granting citizenship," he said. "As a rule, such people were nationals of other countries and Russian citizenship was granted to them by a decision. Our amendments provide for revocation of such decisions."
The original edition of the bill that was submitted on April 18 envisaged amendments to Article 22 of the Russian law On Citizenship, under which conviction for a terrorism-related crime under the court sentence that has taken effect will constitute grounds for revoking the decision on acquisition of the Russian citizenship.