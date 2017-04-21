Back to Main page
Pressing issues of Crimea’s integration into Russia solved — deputy PM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 21, 16:01 UTC+3 YALTA
"In the past three years, a lot of work was done to ensure Crimea’s integration into Russia’s social, economic and legal systems," the deputy prime minister said
YALTA, April 21. /TASS/. The Republic of Crimea has successfully completed the process of integration into Russia, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said at the plenary session of the Yalta International Economic Forum.

"In the past three years, a lot of work was done to ensure Crimea’s integration into Russia’s social, economic and legal systems," he pointed out. "Pressing issues concerning the local government system, social and business administration have been solved," the deputy prime minister added.

Kozak went on to say that a social allowance system had been set up in the region, Russian standards for medical assistance and education had been introduced. In addition, work was underway to raise the average salary level.

After Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in a coup in February 2014, mass protests began in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. On March 11, 2014, Crimea’s Supreme Council and Sevastopol City Council adopted a declaration of independence.

On March 16, 2014, a referendum on reuniting with Russia was conducted. Over 80% of voters participated in the plebiscite, most of them supporting the idea (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol).

On March 18, the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia was signed by President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) approved the document on March 21. 

The Third Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF) is taking place in the Crimean city of Yalta on April 20-22, around 1,500 people from 50 countries are participating. In 2016, 12 investment agreements for more than 70 billion rubles ($1.2 bln) were signed at the YIEF. Besides, a mechanism to protect foreign investors willing to work in Crimea from Western sanctions was developed during the second forum.

TASS is the forum’s strategic information partner.

