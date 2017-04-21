Kremlin says no restrictions for Crimean Tatars’ organizations in Russia

Turkish defense minister comments on S-400 system deal with RussiaMilitary & Defense April 21, 15:33
Kremlin comments on Russian troops reinforcement near border with North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 15:15
Putin's spokesman dismisses rumors about plans to appoint Kudrin as prime ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 15:15
Belarus plans to deepen dialogue with NATOWorld April 21, 14:57
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EURussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 14:56
Kremlin says no restrictions for Crimean Tatars’ organizations in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 14:28
Russian tycoon Prokhorov says he will remain majority owner of NBA’s Brooklyn NetsSport April 21, 14:23
Russian scientists master using holograms to track microparticlesScience & Space April 21, 14:15
Kremlin backs Fillon’s proposal to set up anti-terrorist coalition with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 14:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Public movements of Crimean Tatars are not restricted in their activities in Russia, except for extremism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the ruling of UN International Court of Justice following Ukraine’s lawsuit.
"In fact, there are no restrictions for operation of public organizations of Russian citizens, Crimean Tatars. However, there are some extremist organizations. Therefore, extremism will be prosecuted like across Russia," Peskov said, answering to a reporter’s question whether the so-called Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, earlier outlawed as an extremist organization, will be allowed in Russia.
"What is not banned is permitted - public, political or any other activities, and there are no problems here," he added.
On April 19, the International Court of Justice, which is the UN’s principal judicial body, partially granted Ukraine’s demand for indicating provisional measures against Russia. The Court ruled, in particular, that with regard to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Russia must refrain from imposing limitations on the ability of the Crimean Tatar community to conserve its representative institutions and ensure the availability of education in the Ukrainian language.
With regard to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, the Court has ruled that there is no need for indicating provisional measures against Russia, thus turning down Ukraine’s request for such measures.