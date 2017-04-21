Envoy calls Turkey’s Euphrates Shield operation 'aggression against Syria'

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Turkey’s Euphrates Shield military operation is an aggression against Syria posing a threat to its sovereignty, Syrian Ambassador to Russia, Riad Haddad, said at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council, Ilyas Umakhanov, on Friday.

"The invasion of Syria by Turkish troops is an aggression, an encroachment on our sovereignty," he said. "This operation was not coordinated with our government."

On August 24, 2016, Turkey along with the Free Syrian Army launched the Euphrates Shield military operation with a view to recapturing Syria’s northern regions from the Islamic State (IS) terror group (outlawed in Russia).

On March 31, the Turkish General Staff said that the operation had ended successfully. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier stated that the Euphrates Shield operation would be followed by the second and third stages.