Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat: OPCW voting proves West not interested in finding truth about incident in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 20, 21:03 UTC+3
By turning down this necessary resolution "they have once again obstructed efforts towards finding a way out of the Syrian crisis", a Russian diplomat has stressed
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Today’s voting at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has demonstrated that the Western group of countries is not interested in finding the truth about presumable use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun on April 4, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Thursday.

Read also
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack

"The results of today’s voting at a special sessions of the OPCW Executive Council have demonstrated that the Western group of countries and some other countries aligned with it are not interested in finding the truth," he stressed.

"We strongly condemn the irresponsible attitude of those who voted against," he said. "The Western group has once again exposed the essence of its destructive attitude."

Earlier on Thursday, the OPCW Executive Council turned down Russia’s and Iran’s draft resolution insisting on an on-site investigation in Khan Shaykhun and the Shayrat airfield.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
6
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
7
Last Soviet leader Gorbachev says Russia ripe for political competition
TOP STORIES
Реклама