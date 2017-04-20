Diplomat: OPCW voting proves West not interested in finding truth about incident in Syria

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Today’s voting at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has demonstrated that the Western group of countries is not interested in finding the truth about presumable use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun on April 4, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Thursday.

"The results of today’s voting at a special sessions of the OPCW Executive Council have demonstrated that the Western group of countries and some other countries aligned with it are not interested in finding the truth," he stressed.

"We strongly condemn the irresponsible attitude of those who voted against," he said. "The Western group has once again exposed the essence of its destructive attitude."

Earlier on Thursday, the OPCW Executive Council turned down Russia’s and Iran’s draft resolution insisting on an on-site investigation in Khan Shaykhun and the Shayrat airfield.