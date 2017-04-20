Back to Main page
Putin says only Russian people can decide on president’s successor

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 20, 15:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The presidential election will be held in 2018
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Only citizens of Russia can choose a successor to the head of state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"It is only up to the Russian people to choose the president’s successor during democratic elections, and not others," Putin said at the meeting with the Russian organizing committee Pobeda (Victory).

Putin responded to a claim of Andrey Chepurnoy, chairman of a public organization of Afghanistan war veterans and disabled persons, who complained that Frants Klintsevich, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on Defense and Security, has already named "a successor."

Chepurnoy also complained that Klintsevich attempted to "destroy the organization, seize its property and sow discord within the veterans’ movement amid disabled persons." Putin has tasked First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff Sergey Kiriyenko with checking the claims.

