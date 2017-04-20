Putin says only Russian people can decide on president’s successor

China launches first space freighter Tianzhou-1Science & Space April 20, 16:08
Foreign policy expert urges to restore ties between Russian parliament and US CongressRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 16:03
Modernization and market: how to improve labor productivity in RussiaBusiness & Economy April 20, 15:59
Orthodox Church okays mobile tariff plan with SMS containing Russian patriarch’s quotesSociety & Culture April 20, 15:40
Lukashenko vows Belarus won’t ditch Russia for WestWorld April 20, 15:24
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov's trials underway in RussiaMilitary & Defense April 20, 15:14
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attackWorld April 20, 15:04
Putin says only Russian people can decide on president’s successorRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 15:01
Kremlin advises to beware of anonymous sources on US election ‘conspiracy theories’Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 14:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Only citizens of Russia can choose a successor to the head of state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"It is only up to the Russian people to choose the president’s successor during democratic elections, and not others," Putin said at the meeting with the Russian organizing committee Pobeda (Victory).
Putin responded to a claim of Andrey Chepurnoy, chairman of a public organization of Afghanistan war veterans and disabled persons, who complained that Frants Klintsevich, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on Defense and Security, has already named "a successor."
Chepurnoy also complained that Klintsevich attempted to "destroy the organization, seize its property and sow discord within the veterans’ movement amid disabled persons." Putin has tasked First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff Sergey Kiriyenko with checking the claims.