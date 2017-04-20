Putin says cynical attitude towards history leads to peoples’ disunity

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced confidence that cynical attitude towards history leads to the dissociation of peoples. "We can see what risks are posed by cynical attitude towards the past, how the falsification and attempts to manipulate historical facts lead to disunity of countries and peoples, the emergence of new dividing lines and shaping the enemy image," he said at a meeting of the Victory organizing committee.

"The revision of history actually paves the way for reviewing the foundations of the contemporary world order, erosing the key principles of international law and security that emerged after World War II," Putin said, adding that "this is fraught with huge risks for all of us today."