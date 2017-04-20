Back to Main page
Kremlin declines to comment on reports about Syrian moving warplanes to Hmeimim base

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 20, 13:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"You better forward this question to the Defense Ministry," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on media reports saying that the Syrian air force moved its warplanes closer to the Russian-controlled Hmeimim airbase.

"The Kremlin does not have any comments on this issue, we do not deal with the movement of warplanes, you better forward this question to the Defense Ministry," Peskov told reporters.

According to media reports, the Syrian air force has moved its warplanes closer to the Russian-controlled Hmeimim airbase which allegedly proves the fact that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad seeks Moscow’s protection.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
