Russia objects to US strike at Syrian airbase as example for acting, says official

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia objects to the U.S. strike at the Shayrat airbase in Syria as an example for possible actions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with Kommersant Daily.
"Something we wouldn’t like to come to as a result is a situation of multiplying crises and the use of impressive military might by the U.S. without a due account of circumstances in various regions of the world and in the absence of respect for international law," he said.
"In this sense, the strike at the Shayrat airbase looks very alarming to us, as this was an act of direct aggression against a sovereign state," Ryabkov said. "It would be highly undesirable if Washington used this strike as an example of how things should be done. We believe this is precisely how they shouldn’t be done, actually.".