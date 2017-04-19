Lavrov tells Ayrault Moscow insists on probe into Khan Shaykhun incident

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Moscow insists on a truly independent, impartial investigation into the incident in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a telephone conversation with French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault.

"Russia has always called for abidance by international law, in particular inadmissibility of interference in sovereign states’ affairs, and it insists on truly independent and impartial investigation into the incident in Khan Shaykhun," the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the talks.

Lavrov also told his French counterpart that Russia views the alleged chemical weapons incident as a provocation aimed at derailing the truce:

"Discussing the situation in Syria, Lavrov emphasized once again that Russia views the incident with the use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun on April 4 as an open provocation aimed at derailing the cessation of hostilities agreement and political process in Syria," the ministry said.