Russia, Egypt discuss future steps in Sinai plane crash probe

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 19, 18:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The A321 plane belonging was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to St. Petersburg in Russia when it crashed over the Sinai Peninsula early on October 31, 2015
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Investigative Committee’s (SK) Deputy Chairman, Justice Major General Igor Krasnov held a meeting with Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Al-Badri on Wednesday, discussing future steps in investigation of the Russian A321 plane crash over Sinai, committee’s spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"Today, Investigative Committee’s Deputy Chairman, Justice Major General Igor Krasnov and Egypt’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Al-Badri held a working meeting at the Investigative Committee," Petrenko said.

"The meeting focused on current issues of and prospects for cooperation between Russian and Egyptian competent bodies regarding the investigation into the act of terror, which resulted in the crash of A321 aircraft carrying Russian nationals over the Sinai Peninsula on 31 October 2015," she added.

"The officials worked out concrete measures for future cooperation so as to determine the circumstances behind the terrorist attack and to bring those involved to justice," she said.

The A321 plane belonging to Russia’s air company Kogalymavia was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to St. Petersburg in Russia (flight KGL 9268) when it crashed over the Sinai Peninsula early on October 31, 2015. All the 224 people onboard, including 217 passengers and the seven-member crew, died. The passengers, most of whom were Russians, also included four Ukrainians and one citizen of Belarus. Russian Federal Security Service said the plane crashed as a result of a terrorist attack.

