Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow warns against military scenario on Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 19, 15:12 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/.  The situation on the Korean Peninsula spells very dramatic consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also
Kim In Ryong
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime

"We have seen so many situations in the world that developed upon a military and ill-considered scenario," the diplomat said.

"Show me where this scenario had a happy end. There are no such examples. Creating another burning hotbed, moreover when we are talking about nuclear weapons, that’s of course a very dramatic perspective," she said.

The exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea looks like "cross fire of mass destruction," while there is a solution to the problem through negotiations, Zakharova said.

"Unfortunately, our American colleagues have a bad trait - at first they do something, but then start studying the issue," Zakharova said. "This was with Ukraine, Syria and many other cases. This time the situation should develop upon an absolutely different scenario - first studying the issue and choosing a strategy, and then making statements and steps."

Read also
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Tillerson unveils new US approach to North Korea after 20 years of failed diplomacy

The diplomat called for a comprehensive approach to the situation "judging on the experience and the legal basis that we already have."

Lately, the United States has stated on many occasions that all possible options to deal with North Korea were "on the table."

On April 9, media reports said that the Pentagon had ordered the USS Carl Vinson strike group to sail towards the Korean Peninsula. This decision of the US administration raised concerns in North Korea as Pyongyang does not rule out a US missile strike. Under these circumstances, the North Korean authorities announced their determination to strengthen the country’s nuclear and missile capabilities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
2
Russian Navy expects to recieve 40 new ships in 2017
3
Diplomat blasts New York Times Pulitzer Prize articles on Russia as 'fake news'
4
Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia suspended over extremism
5
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
6
Russia rejects media reports on military casualties in Palmyra
7
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
TOP STORIES
Реклама