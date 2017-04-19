Moscow warns against military scenario on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula spells very dramatic consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have seen so many situations in the world that developed upon a military and ill-considered scenario," the diplomat said.

"Show me where this scenario had a happy end. There are no such examples. Creating another burning hotbed, moreover when we are talking about nuclear weapons, that’s of course a very dramatic perspective," she said.

The exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea looks like "cross fire of mass destruction," while there is a solution to the problem through negotiations, Zakharova said.

"Unfortunately, our American colleagues have a bad trait - at first they do something, but then start studying the issue," Zakharova said. "This was with Ukraine, Syria and many other cases. This time the situation should develop upon an absolutely different scenario - first studying the issue and choosing a strategy, and then making statements and steps."

The diplomat called for a comprehensive approach to the situation "judging on the experience and the legal basis that we already have."

Lately, the United States has stated on many occasions that all possible options to deal with North Korea were "on the table."

On April 9, media reports said that the Pentagon had ordered the USS Carl Vinson strike group to sail towards the Korean Peninsula. This decision of the US administration raised concerns in North Korea as Pyongyang does not rule out a US missile strike. Under these circumstances, the North Korean authorities announced their determination to strengthen the country’s nuclear and missile capabilities.