Lavrov to meet with OSCE secretary general on April 25

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 19, 15:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The sides are expected to discuss terrorism, drug trafficking and cyberattacks
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Lamberto Zannier in Moscow on April 25, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, a broad range of issues on the OSCE agenda is planned to be discussed," she said. "Russia is an active member (of the OSCE) and stands for enhancing the organization’s role on the international level as an important mechanism for building a community of indivisible security," the Russian diplomat added.

"The agenda will include the tasks that the OSCE has been facing as a uniting platform aimed at restoring trust in international relations," Zakharova said. According to her, "the parties will also discuss the organization’s contribution to the fight against transnational challenges including terrorism, drug trafficking and cyberattacks, as well as the prospects for harmonizing integration processes in Europe." "The OSCE’s activities in the Balkans will be touched upon as well as its role in resolving regional conflicts, including the one in eastern Ukraine."

"The parties will exchange views on the activities of the OSCE missions and agencies, namely the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), focusing on the need to correct imbalance in their work, as well as on personnel actions concerning the routine change of the agencies’ authorities." "We expect the upcoming talks to be meaningful and fruitful," Zakharova concluded.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Реклама