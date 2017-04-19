Back to Main page
Russia believes cooperation with China is priority of its foreign policy — senate speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 19, 11:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Valentina Matviyenko expressed confidence that today the Russian-Chinese political tandem "has returned to the leading positions in the world"
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China is an example of how relations between great powers should be built. Interaction with China is a priority of Russia’s foreign policy, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress, Zhang Dejiang, on Wednesday.

Putin says Russian-Chinese ties reached unprecedentedly high level

"We highly appreciate the current state of the Russian-Chinese relations and consider comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China a priority of the Russian foreign policy," Matviyenko said. She noted that the Russian-Chinese relations had reached a high level becoming "a model of how relations between great powers should be built."

According to the speaker, the Russian-Chinese "tandem" continues to be a major stabilizing factor in world affairs. "The effectiveness of bilateral cooperation on the key international and regional issues, including the Syrian settlement, the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula, has grown significantly. Work is underway with the Eurasian Economic Union, on the Silk Road project, the implementation of the joint initiative by our countries’ leaders on the Eurasian processes," Matviyenko noted.

She expressed confidence that today the Russian-Chinese political tandem "has become global and strategic and returned to the leading positions in the world."

