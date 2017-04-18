Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Lavrov attends opening ceremony of new Russian embassy in Abkhazia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 18, 20:49 UTC+3 SUKHUM
1 pages in this article

SUKHUM, April 18. /TASS/. On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the opening ceremony of the new Russian embassy in Abkhazia’s capital of Sukhum.

"When we speak about diplomats, embassies are like the second home for us. So I would like to congratulate all our diplomats and the Russian Foreign Ministry on the opening of the new building of our embassy in the Republic of Abkhazia," Lavrov said during the ceremony. "I am confident that the embassy will be the second home not only for our diplomats but also for our Abkhazian friends as well as for friends from the diplomatic corps."

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that the new embassy complex was rather vast. "This building is new but it will become part of the story which began on August 26, 2008, when diplomatic relations between our countries were established," Lavrov said. "Although it has not been a long time, nevertheless, the past years have seen our common achievements, common fight for the truth and justice as well as mutual support."

The Russian foreign minister noted that there had been some losses, too. "Embassy workers Dmitry Vishernyov and his wife Olga died at the hands of extremists while performing their duty. I think, it would be right to find a place for a memorial plaque somewhere in the embassy’s halls so that they could be memorialized," Lavrov said.

"I congratulate us all on this new home, let our friendship last forever," he concluded.

"Today crowns a long journey that the embassy has traveled since its establishment," Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia Semyon Grigoryev said during the opening ceremony. He pointed out that Russia had recognized Abkhazia’s independence on August 26, 2008, and on September 9, 2008, diplomatic relations were established.

The new building, which houses the Russian embassy and consulate, is located in downtown Sukhum, near the Memorial of Glory. The exquisite classic-style building is faced with light stone and decorated with columns. The Russian ambassador to Abkhazia told TASS earlier that the construction work had begun in 2013.

Topics
Foreign policy
