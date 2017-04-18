Back to Main page
Moscow voices concern over demolition of Christian temples in Europe

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 18, 15:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"Clearly, such steps inflict great damage on the people’s moral health," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow is extremely concerned over decisions being made by some of the European countries to demolish or redevelop Christian temples, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an Easter reception.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow
Russian patriarch, Queen Elizabeth II discuss situation of Christians in Europe

"The ongoing efforts by a small group of states to spread their pseudo-liberal values, including hedonism and permissiveness, cause serious concern," the Russian top diplomat noted. "We are also concerned over the idea of tolerance being taken to an absurd level."

"Europe has actually abandoned its Christian roots, it often comes to deliberate demolition and redevelopment of Christian temples that are also deprived of their religious attributes," Lavrov added. "Clearly, such steps inflict great damage on the people’s moral health."

According to the Russian foreign minister, those "who neglect their religious roots, can hardly be expected to respect the religious feelings of other religions’ followers."

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
