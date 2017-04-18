Moscow voices concern over demolition of Christian temples in Europe

Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunitionMilitary & Defense April 18, 15:55
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow is extremely concerned over decisions being made by some of the European countries to demolish or redevelop Christian temples, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an Easter reception.
"The ongoing efforts by a small group of states to spread their pseudo-liberal values, including hedonism and permissiveness, cause serious concern," the Russian top diplomat noted. "We are also concerned over the idea of tolerance being taken to an absurd level."
"Europe has actually abandoned its Christian roots, it often comes to deliberate demolition and redevelopment of Christian temples that are also deprived of their religious attributes," Lavrov added. "Clearly, such steps inflict great damage on the people’s moral health."
According to the Russian foreign minister, those "who neglect their religious roots, can hardly be expected to respect the religious feelings of other religions’ followers."