Russian deputy foreign minister to meet with UN Syria envoy in Geneva

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said he plans to hold a meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, on April 24 in Geneva.

"The program of a trilateral meeting of Russia, the US and the UN is being worked out," the diplomat said. "I can definitely say that on April 24 there will be a meeting with De Mistura."

"I can only say that there will be a meeting with De Mistura," Gatilov said. "The other contacts are being worked out."

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov earlier said that a trilateral meeting on Syria between Russia, the US and the UN may be held in Geneva early next week. Washington was expected to confirm the plans.